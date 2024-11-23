Israel's Treasury-Proposed Health Deficit Plans Opposed

Israeli Health Minister Zachy Hanegbi has stated that the Treasury-proposed rise in patient copayments for visits to physicians and specialist clinics (Marketletter July 22) represents the placing of responsibility for budgetary cuts onto patients by means of a regressive tax on those needing health care services. According to the Minister, the decision is not justified, and is irrational and of uncertain medical consequences.
At a meeting of the Knesset (parliament) Labor & Social Affairs Committee, Mr Hanegbi will propose alternatives to those suggested by the Treasury, otherwise he forecast a breakdown in the health care system, the cost of which would be awesome. Mr Hanegbi added that the basket of services require updating as a result of technological developments and the introduction of new treatments and drugs.
The former Health Minister, Ephraim Sneh, had proposed adding to the National Health Insurance Law an amendment which would allow for these factors (plus the aging population), but the Treasury strongly opposed this move. Mr Hanegbi has said he will be active in locating and bringing about reforms, the costs of which will be reasonable and which can improve the situation for citizens.
