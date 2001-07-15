Italian health cost curbs, budget moves sought

The procurator-general of Italy's Court of Accounts, Vincenzo Apicella,has urged the country's new government to risk unpopularity and bring health care spending under control "with gradual firmness."
Reviewing Italy's financial situation in 2000, and looking at this year's prospects, he said that health care costs now are far higher than in the past, at both national and regional level. He called for economizing on services, "accepting limits, making economic sacrifices and stabilizing the level of health care support."
Meantime, Italy's regional health funds have called for a revamp of the health care budget and the way health service funds are divided, especially in light of 2001's forecast 16,000 billion lire ($7.00 billion) deficit. The funds want more freedom to shape their own budget priorities and, in particular, a review of last August's agreement with central government on health spending.
