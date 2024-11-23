Italian OTC Makers Defend Phenophthalein

The Italian over-the-counter drug manufacturers' association,Assosalute, has defended nonprescription drug products used as laxatives which contain phenolphthalein, currently under attack by the US Food and Drug Administration (Marketletters passim).
Products of this type are made by a number of companies in Italy, with annual sales of about 50 billion lire ($29 million).
The Italian consumers' association, Aduc, attacked the products following the FDA review, and a note in response has been sent by Assosalute to all the self-medication manufacturers belonging to the Federchimica association. Assosalute says there is no epidemiological evidence establishing a link between phenolphthalein and the risk of tumors. Aduc points out that the FDA is proposing a ban on these drugs, and notes that the European Medicines Evaluation Agency has recommended that European Union countries adopt modified or restricted use of drugs containing this substance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze