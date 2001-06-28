Italy's CDs submit law on abortion pill

Christian Democrat members of the Italian parliament have submittedproposed legislation that would permit pharmacists to refuse sales of the abortion pill mifepristone (often referred to as RU-486), according to Agency France Presse, which noted that the pill was banned in Italy until late last year. However, it is now available on a doctor's prescription and costs 20,000 lire ($8.88).

The contention of the CDs is that pharmacists have a right to "conscientious objection" to the pill. The proposal will be supported by the Catholic pharmacists' lobby, and Catholic Church officials have condemned use of the pill, noting that it is a "chemical abortion."