Italy's New Govt Seeking More Drug Spending Cuts?

Italy's state pharmaceutical spending is again among the areas likely to get the axe, as the new center-left government, headed by Romano Prodi, tries to put together a further 15,000 billion lire ($9.67 billion) package aimed at constraining the 1996 budget deficit within the 109,400 billion lire ($70.53 billion) ceiling set by the previous government.
The measures will be made official by June 20, just ahead of the European Union Summit to be held in Florence, and which will mark the end of Italy's tenure of the EU presidency.
However, according to rumors in the press and in political circles, the Health Ministry, headed by Rosy Bindi, is studying pharmaceutical spending cuts amounting to around 1,300 billion lire.
