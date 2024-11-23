Ivax Acquires Zenith

Ivax Corporation has announced that it will acquire the US generic company Zenith Laboratories in a stock deal valued at around $600 million. The combined businesses will have pharmaceutical sales of around $570 million and will be a major force in the increasingly competitive generic drugs business.

The deal will increase the number of drugs in Ivax' generics pipeline, and add to its R&D capabilities, according to an Ivax company spokesperson. Zenith shareholders will receive 1.3 shares of Ivax common stock for each Zenith share. Zenith has 23 million shares outstanding and Ivax has 87 million.

Meantime, Ivax is providing Galena of the Czech Republic, in which it has a 60% stake (Marketletter August 1), with technology worth $6.6 million to enable it to increase its production and expand its product range, according to the Business News of the CTK news agency.