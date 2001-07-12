Tuesday 14 January 2025

J&J, Health Canada sued over drug death

12 July 2001

A C$100 million ($65.7 million) class-action lawsuit has been launchedin Canada against Johnson & Johnson and Health Canada following the death of a 15-year-old girl from a heart attack. Vanessa Young had been taking J&J's gastroesophageal drug Propulsid (cisapride: Marketletter May 21).

Vanessa's father, former Ontario Member of Parliament Terence Young, who is bringing the action, said that there were "probably hundreds of families...who have buried loved ones that have no idea their death was related to Propulsid."

J&J implemented a limited-access program for the drug last year after it was linked to fatalities and evidence that it caused heart rhythm disorders (Marketletter April 3, 2000), but Vanessa's pharmacist had told her inquest that he was unaware of these problems, and that the patient information leaflet made no mention of them.

