J&J named as partner for Zeltia cancer drug

After weeks of speculation (Marketletters July 23 and August 6), it hasbeen confirmed that Johnson & Johnson has licensed rights to Zeltia of Spain's late-stage anticancer agent ET-743 (ectinascidin). Once approved, J&J will market the drug in the USA, Japan and the rest of the world, except Europe, where Zeltia's biotechnology division, Pharma Mar, will sell it.
Zeltia said that Pharma Mar will be paid an initial sum by J&J's Ortho Biotech Products division when the licence agreement comes into effect, and will receive funding to develop the product, as well as milestones and royalties. The group's president, Jose Maria Fernandez-Sousa, said that "we are very satisfied with both the structure as well as the economic terms of the contract."
$100 million deal?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze