J&J's Nicotrol Approved

- Johnson & Johnson has received US approval for its over-the-counter Nicotrol nicotine patch, thus beating SmithKline Beecham to the market. Nicotrol, available from July 18, offers a six-week therapy for smokers who want to quit, and will cost less then $30 per week. It comes with a behavioural support program, an audio tape and information booklet on smoking. This combination is said to achieve better results than the drug alone. SmithKline Beecham is expected to enter the US market with its nicotine skin patch in the near future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze