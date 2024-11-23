J&J's Nicotrol Approved

- Johnson & Johnson has received US approval for its over-the-counter Nicotrol nicotine patch, thus beating SmithKline Beecham to the market. Nicotrol, available from July 18, offers a six-week therapy for smokers who want to quit, and will cost less then $30 per week. It comes with a behavioural support program, an audio tape and information booklet on smoking. This combination is said to achieve better results than the drug alone. SmithKline Beecham is expected to enter the US market with its nicotine skin patch in the near future.