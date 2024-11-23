Saturday 23 November 2024

Janssen-Cilag Opens New Portugal Plant

5 February 1996

Johnson & Johnson affiliate Janssen-Cilag this month inaugurated a new plant at Queluz, near Lisbon, Portugal. The initial investment planned at 1.6 billion escudos reached 2 billion escudos ($12.9 million). The new plant, which will produce most formulations excluding intravenous products, represents the new international policy of the group, which aims to rationalize production.

Janssen-Cilag closed its UK manufacturing facilities two-to-three years ago, the company told the Marketletter, moving production to European sites, and one of these is the Portuguese investment. According to local sources, the Queluz plant creates 110 new jobs and will have a total production capacity of 40 million units in 750 different presentations; this will allow turnover of 10 billion escudos.

With this reinforcement, Janssen-Cilag has said it will be the number one pharmaceutical producer in Portugal, from where about 60% of total production will be exported to European Union countries and 40% retained within the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze