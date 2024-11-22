Japan Generics Plan For Hoechst

Hoechst Japan has established a new subsidiary in Japan, Cox Japan Ltd, which incorporates the whole of the generics operations of Hoechst-Roussel as well as the newly-acquired Berk Division of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer Japan.

Thomas Hofstaetter, executive managing director of Hoechst Japan's pharmaceutical unit, told a press conference that generics have only a 7% share of the pharmaceutical market in Japan at present, but are expected to grow at an annual rate of 10% in the coming years to account for 15% of the market by the year 2000.

For the current year, according to a report in Pharma Japan, Cox Japan expects to achieve sales of 2 billion yen ($20.1 million), largely from its main product ranges such as digestive and respiratory drugs, and turnover of 10 billion yen in 2000.