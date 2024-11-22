Japan Generics Plan For Hoechst

Hoechst Japan has established a new subsidiary in Japan, Cox Japan Ltd, which incorporates the whole of the generics operations of Hoechst-Roussel as well as the newly-acquired Berk Division of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer Japan.
Thomas Hofstaetter, executive managing director of Hoechst Japan's pharmaceutical unit, told a press conference that generics have only a 7% share of the pharmaceutical market in Japan at present, but are expected to grow at an annual rate of 10% in the coming years to account for 15% of the market by the year 2000.
For the current year, according to a report in Pharma Japan, Cox Japan expects to achieve sales of 2 billion yen ($20.1 million), largely from its main product ranges such as digestive and respiratory drugs, and turnover of 10 billion yen in 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze