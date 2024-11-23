Japan's MOH In Drug Price Survey

Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has announced a special survey of drug prices to cover the past 12 months to September 1996, the purpose of which is to allow the Ministry to prepare a realistic budget in November.
The budget will anticipate a 2% increase in consumption tax to a new level of 5%, scheduled to take effect next April. An average price cut of 3% in the official national health care insurance yakka drug price is expected to result from the survey, and would take effect at the same time.
This is a departure from the policy in recent years of biannually surveying and adjusting the prices of drugs listed for sale under the NHI system. How the "R" (reasonable) zone, which has allowed an annually decreasing percentage for discounting of drugs, will be applied is also unclear.
