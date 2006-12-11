Friday 22 November 2024

Japan stock market week to Dec 4, 2006

11 December 2006

Tokyo extended its previous week's rally in the reporting period to December 4. The Nikkei 225 gained 2.6%, recovering the 16,000 mark at the close, while the Topix index advanced 3.5%. The continued solid market performance reflected investors' favorable reaction to a report released mid-week showing that Japan's seasonally-adjusted industrial production in October increased 1.6% from the previous month, in contrast to a consensus estimate of a 0.6% decrease. Looking at the data, players were relieved that previous concerns that corporate earnings in the second half may not be strong because companies had issued conservative outlooks when they reported the first half results. Domestic demand-oriented issues including banks, retailing and construction met buying interests.

The pharmaceutical index inched up 0.9%, underperforming the market. Dainippon Sumitomo advanced 4.8%, despite its decision to discontinue a Phase II clinical study in Japan of AG-5216 for the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders and revise its domestic development plan including the optimal dose. AG-5216 was out-licensed to Swiss drug major Novartis, which had been undertaking Phase II clinical trials in the USA for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. The decision came following the review of clinical data by both companies.

Hisamitsu was up 2.1% after it reached agreement with Nippon Shinyaku to terminate the co-development of HFT-290 (fentanyl citrate), a tape for the palliative care of cancer patients at Phase III evaluation, originated by the former, and NS-126 (steroid) for allergic rhinitis and asthma on file by the latter. The decision is based on their plan to concentrate R&D resources on therapeutic areas of strength. Hisamitsu will continue developing HFT-290 independently. Nippon Shinyaku will be provided with global rights to HFT-290 and will develop it by itself with the cooperation of Hisamitsu. Nippon Shinyaku fell 2.5%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze