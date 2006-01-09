Japanese and Indian M&As feature in 2005 pharma/biotech deals

2005 saw an increase in global merger and acquisition activity, with the value of worldwide, all-industry deals reaching a $2,900.0 billion high, up 38% on 2004. The biggest of all was Procter & Gamble's takeover of Gillette for $60.8 billion, although not as large as the previous year's $62.6 billion mega merger of France's Sanofi-Synthelabo and Franco-German group Aventis.
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector had its fair share of M&A activity in 2005 (see pages 8 and 9 for details), notable to some extent for the deals that did not go through (ie, several Indian drugmakers' attempts to buy US and European generic drug firms) and further consolidation of the Japanese pharmaceutical industry, which has followed the previous year's $8.0 billion merger of Yamanouchi and Fujisawa to create Astellas.
J&J bid for Guidant could falter
