Japanese Invoice Prices Stay High

While pharmaceutical manufacturers' invoice prices remain at high levels as the reasonable zone diminishes, changes in their desired sales prices to hospitals suggest that they accept reductions in sales prices to the hospitals of some of their products, according to a study by the Ministry of Health's Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau.
Quoted in Pharma Japan, the report says that invoice prices for 373 of 423 products (74.6%) were reduced following the reduction of their National Health Insurance prices last April, while invoice prices of 47 products were left unchanged, and those of three products increased.
The invoice/NHI price ratio has decreased for most products. The simple mean invoice price/NHI ratio was up by 2.7 percentage points since the NHI price revision. While the ratio was between 75% and 80% for 163 products (36%) before the NHI revision, it was between 80% and 85% for 245 products (49%) after the revision, indicating a tendency for invoice prices as a percentage of the NHI prices to increase.
