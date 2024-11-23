Jordan Defends Drug Quality Against Iraqi Attack

Jordan's drugmakers have joined forces to defend the internationalstandard and specifications of their products amid the competitive struggle to secure Iraqi orders under the oil-for-food-and-drugs deal with the United Nations.
The controversy began when Iraqi Trade Minister Mahdi Saleh said Jordanian drug firms had to upgrade quality if they expected orders from Iraq. Jordanian firms have supplied drugs and hospital equipment to Iraq since 1991 in exchange for Iraqi crude oil. But, said Mr Saleh, while Iraq could still order the drugs under the current framework agreement, any orders under the UN deal would come only if quality improved. A UN committee had to approve every import contract, and price and quality would be scrutinized.
Wasef Azar, chairman of the Arab Center for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries Co, said Mr Saleh was "not really complaining" but "trying to foster competition" among Jordanian firms. He said Jordanian drugs were high-quality and competitively priced, and suggested that the industry adopt a joint strategy to secure Iraqi orders and raise its share of the Iraqi market.
