Karo Bio strengthens leadership in nuclear receptor research

Sweden's Karo Bio has finalized the exclusive licensing-in oftechnologies developed at the Duke University Medical Center in the USA, which include Cellular Braille. This will further expand the capabilities of the Karo Bio Molecular Braille technology that was previously developed in collaboration with Duke scientists by Karo Bio USA.

The development of the Molecular and Cellular Braille technologies is the culmination of years of work by Duke scientists and their collaborators at Karo Bio USA, says the university's vice chancellor for science and technology development, Robert Taber. He adds: "it's an enabling technology that will allow mechanism-based searches for novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, metabolic and other diseases" and licensing the rights to Karo Bio "reflects our desire to convert basic science discoveries into new medicines."