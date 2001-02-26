Kenyan moves to buy cheap AIDS drugs

A US priest who works with HIV-positive orphans in Kenya has said thathe intends to import the cut-price HIV/AIDS treatments being offered by Indian generics manufacturer Cipla (see story alongside).
This would currently be illegal in Kenya, but the country's Minister for Public Health, Sam Ongeri, said he did not expect the government to try to stop Rev Angelo D'Agostino from purchasing Cipla's generic versions of Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune (nevirapine), Bristol- Myers' Squibb's Zerit (stavudine) and GlaxoSmithkline's Epivir/3TC (lamivudine).
Dr Ongeri also said that Kenya' parliament is expected to pass a new law in March allowing international aid agencies to import generics. This would be in compliance with international trade agreements but he expected drug companies to "cause problems," reports the UK Financial Times. "I am preparing them in advance, so they will accept it when it happens," he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze