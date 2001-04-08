Ketek effective in respiratory infections

Aventis has presented studies at the European Congress of ClinicalMicrobiology and Infectious Diseases that show Ketek's (telithromycin) efficacy in the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia, acute bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, acute sinusitis and tonsillitis/pharyngitis. Approval of Ketek by the US Food and Drug Administration is expected in the second quarter of this year, according to analysts at Julius Baer, who note that an advisory committee review of the drug is set for April 24. Aventis says that global sales of the drug should develop slowly, but estimates its peak turnover potential at one billion euros ($900 million).
