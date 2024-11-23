KOREA/EU CLOSE TO AGREEMENT ON PHARMA DEAL

The Korea Foreign Trade Association and the European Commission, meeting in Seoul last month, expressed the hope that South Korea will harmonize duties on various products from the European Union and allow the EU's member countries to participate in the pharmaceutical sector.
Representing the EU, Vice President and Commissioner for external economic relations, Sir Leon Brittan, called for tariff cuts on imports from the EU and said that "we need a commitment from South Korea that no duty will be higher than, say, 20%, so that European products can more easily access the Korean market." He also urged Korea to relax some of its established restrictions on the conduct of business, in order to give all partners access to the internal process of liberalization.
Korea's Foreign Minister Han Sung-joo and Commissioner Brittan also agreed to form a Korea/EU "wisemen's club," to study ways to promote ties between the two regions towards the 21st century, and Mr Han asked EU countries to permit Korea to retain its generalized system of preference status until the country joins the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development in early-1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze