Kosan full-year 2005 loss grows 34% cuts jobs

US cancer specialist Kosan Biosciences says that net loss for fourth-quarter 2005 was $6.8 million and $29.6 million for the full year, which represent declines of 1.4% for the former and 34% for the latter, prompting the firm to cut back on its work force.
The firm says its corporate restructuring reflects "a realignment of research priorities and corporate operations to support its clinical products and pipeline opportunities," and will see the number of its employees drop from 119 to 80, primarily affecting research and general and administration personnel. However, on a positive note, in July 2005 the firm secured an as yet untapped $35.0 million credit facility.
Total operating expenses for the quarter were $11.2 million versus $11.1 million for the like, year-ago period. Its 2005 costs reflect the firm's continued investment in its Hsp90 inhibitor program, as well as in its epothilone project in partnership with Roche in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze