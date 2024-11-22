Large Rise in French health Spending

Spending by the French health funds in 1995 is growing fast, reports the major CNAM fund, rising 0.7% in May against 0.4% in March and 0.5% in April, and bringing growth in the last 12 months to 4%. The CNAM says revisions to medical and related fees largely explain May's growth, when spending reached 36 billion French francs ($7.4 billion) and brought total spending in the first five months of 1995 to 174.8 billion francs.

The CNAM adds that this growth is due to a "very strong advance" in reimbursement of medical fees and drug prescriptions, up 1.3% against 0.4% in April. Spending on drug reimbursement rose 1.7% in May against 1.1% in April.

Two-Tier Service Meantime, the economic research organization InSEE says that in 1991, people on the lowest income consulted doctors 20% less than the total population, compared to 15% less in 1980. In 1994 16.4% of people received health insurance through the social security system alone, of whom 3.3% were exempt from drug and treatment charges, compared with 30.5% in 1980 and 45.1% in 1960. In 1991, 82.8% of people were doubly covered by social security and private health insurance.