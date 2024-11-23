Leciva 1996 Results

- Leciva, the largest pharmaceuticals producer in the Czech Republic,recorded gross profit of 507 million koruna ($18.78 million) in 1996, about the same as that recorded in 1995, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. The company recorded sales of 784 billion koruna last year, up 11.6%.
Leciva reports that it is having problems with customers failing to pay for supplied medicines. It was owed 600 million koruna by customers in the middle of last year but the figure has since fallen to 385 million koruna. The firm's largest share holder is the Czech National Property Fund, which has a 68% stake.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze