Leciva 1996 Results

- Leciva, the largest pharmaceuticals producer in the Czech Republic,recorded gross profit of 507 million koruna ($18.78 million) in 1996, about the same as that recorded in 1995, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. The company recorded sales of 784 billion koruna last year, up 11.6%.

Leciva reports that it is having problems with customers failing to pay for supplied medicines. It was owed 600 million koruna by customers in the middle of last year but the figure has since fallen to 385 million koruna. The firm's largest share holder is the Czech National Property Fund, which has a 68% stake.