Leuplin Gains Two Additional Indications

Takeda Chemical's Leuplin (leuprorelin acetate) has gained two additional indications in Japan for endometriosis and precocious puberty.

The product became available first in the USA for prostate cancer in 1985 and is currently marketed for this indication or endometriosis in 34 countries. The New Drug Applications for the indications were filed in July 1992. In Japan, the product is also in Phase III trials for uterine fibroids and Phase II for breast cancer.

Also in Takeda's pipeline, according to Pharma Japan, are filed NDAs for AO-128 for diabetes (filed in December 1991), the antibiotic cefozopran, (filed December 1992) and AA-2414 for bronchial asthma (filed in October 1993).