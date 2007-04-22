Friday 22 November 2024

Lilly's 1st-qtr 2007 earnings drop 39%

22 April 2007

US drug major Eli Lilly said that its net income for the first quarter of 2007 dropped 39% on the like, year-ago period, to $508.7 million, or $0.47 per share, reflecting its recently-completed $2.3 billion acquisition of ICOS Corp (Marketletter February 12) and restructuring costs.

However, excluding those items, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker posted earnings of $913.0 million, or $0.84 per share, which beat the $0.79 per share consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Financial. On the day Lilly announced its financial results, April 16, shares in the firm closed up 2.7% at $58.40.

During the period, sales increased 14% to $4.23 billion, boosted by revenue from newer products. Lilly noted that drugs launched this decade collectively grew 57% to $1.26 billion, and accounted for 30% of total sales versus 22% in first-quarter 2005, which analysts welcomed as it means the company is becoming less dependent on its key drug Zyprexa (olanzapine). Sales of the leading schizophrenia treatment rose 10% to $1.11 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze