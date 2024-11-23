Saturday 23 November 2024

Lilly To Write Down The Value OF PCS?

11 June 1997

US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly speaks of the "revolutionary impact" ofthe selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Prozac (fluoxetine) in its 1996 annual report, which marks the 10th anniversary of the product. The same cannot be said of Lilly's purchase of the US pharmacy benefit manager PCS, for which it paid $4.1 billion in November 1994.

Back then it was thought that the acquisition of a PBM could revolutionize a pharmaceutical company's sales and profits, and Lilly's purchase came alongside Merck & Co's $6.6 billion acquisition of Medco Containment Services and SmithKline Beecham's $2.5 billion purchase of Diversified Pharmaceutical Services (Marketletters passim).

Merck's PBM appears to be the most successful, as it has a mail-order business which contributes around half of the $7 billion sales achieved by Medco, according to the Wall Street Journal. In its report for the first quarter of 1997, SB revealed that its PBM, DPS, and its clinical laboratories business, saw a 25% decline in sales, attributing the downturn at DPS to the switch from capitated contracts to a fee-for-service basis (Marketletter April 28).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze