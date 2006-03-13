Lonza acquires UCB-Bioprods for 120M euros

Switzerland-based custom peptide manufacturer Lonza says it completed its acquisition of Brussels, Belgium-based UCB-Bioproducts on 28 February, this year. Lonza bought the Dutch drugmaker's peptide manufacturing division for 120.0 million euros.
The unit, which has approximately 300 employees, is located in Braine-l'Alleud just outside the Belgian capital and Lonza say that, by uniting the two peptide businesses, it has become the leading and sole contract manufacturer with a "historically-successful track record" of providing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients from any of the three peptide technologies: liquid phase peptide synthesis, solid phase peptide synthesis and recombinant technology.
Benefits of expanded reach
