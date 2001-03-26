Lorus to take antisense cancer drug to Ph II

Lorus Therapeutics has announced plans to start a Phase II clinicaltrial program for GTI-2040, its lead antisense therapeutic that targets the R2 component of human ribonucleotide reductase. The decision follows encouraging preclinical data, as well as preliminary clinical results from a Phase I study in patients with renal cell carcinoma. The Phase II program will include RCC and colorectal carcinoma patients and will also look at the use of the drug in combination with irinotecan. Meanwhile, Lorus said it would shortly commence a Phase I trial of GTI-2501, which targets the R1 component of ribonucleotide reductase.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze