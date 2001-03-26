Lorus to take antisense cancer drug to Ph II

Lorus Therapeutics has announced plans to start a Phase II clinicaltrial program for GTI-2040, its lead antisense therapeutic that targets the R2 component of human ribonucleotide reductase. The decision follows encouraging preclinical data, as well as preliminary clinical results from a Phase I study in patients with renal cell carcinoma. The Phase II program will include RCC and colorectal carcinoma patients and will also look at the use of the drug in combination with irinotecan. Meanwhile, Lorus said it would shortly commence a Phase I trial of GTI-2501, which targets the R1 component of ribonucleotide reductase.