Lupin's Sales Rise

The Indian drugmaker Lupin Laboratories, which manufactures a wide range of injectable and oral cephalosporins, has reported gross sales of $79.1 million for the second half of 1995, up 21.6%. The share of exports is higher at $27.2 million compared with $16.9 million for the year-earlier period. The rise was attributed to shipment of value-added formulations. Lupin is a leader in agents to treat tuberculosis, both at home and abroad, and has consolidated its position by raising production of ethambutol 25%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze