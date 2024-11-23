Lupin's Sales Rise

The Indian drugmaker Lupin Laboratories, which manufactures a wide range of injectable and oral cephalosporins, has reported gross sales of $79.1 million for the second half of 1995, up 21.6%. The share of exports is higher at $27.2 million compared with $16.9 million for the year-earlier period. The rise was attributed to shipment of value-added formulations. Lupin is a leader in agents to treat tuberculosis, both at home and abroad, and has consolidated its position by raising production of ethambutol 25%.