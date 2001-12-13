Mabthera/CHOP increase chance of NHL cure

Patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma can increase their chance of acure with Roche's anticancer drug MabThera (rituximab), in combination with the standard CHOP (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin and prednisone) regimen, compared to CHOP alone, according to results of the GELA study, presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting, held in Orlando, Florida. After a median follow-up of 26 months, 70% of patients treated with MabThera plus CHOP were alive and well, compared to 57% after standard therapy alone. Current opinion indicates that if patients survive the two-year milestone then the chances of a cure can be up to 90%. The MabThera plus CHOP combination is also effective in treating another form of the disease known as indolent or low-grade NHL.
