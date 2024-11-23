Management Changes At Rhone-Poulenc Rorer

Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has promoted ThierrySoursac, currently president of its RPR Gencell subsidiary (a position he will retain), to senior vice president, worldwide research, reporting to R-PR's president of R&D and group executive vice president, Manfred Karobath. He replaces John Taylor who, until his retirement in May 1998, will be a scientific adviser for chemistry. The aim of the appointment of Dr Soursac is to boost research output.

In addition, Francois Meyer has been moved up to the position of vice president, worldwide research, and Gary Shearman to senior vice president, pharmaceutical drug development.

Meantime, R-PR has created a new management structure in Japan to become more responsive to its customers and accelerate growth in the region.