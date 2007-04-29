"Marked slowdown" in French health care spending

French health care spending slowed markedly in March, after two months in which there was a flu epidemic and a surge in the number of cases of gastro-enteritis. Spending excluding hospital treatment rose 2.2% over March 2006 and contrasted with a 5.6% increase in February this year, according to figures from the health fund organization, the CNAM.
The CNAM has said it remains to be seen whether the slowdown constitutes a trend. Reimbursement rose 4.3% in the first quarter of 2007 over the same year-earlier quarter with a rise of 4.8% registered in general practice medicine. This compares with a target set by the Parliament of 1.1% growth.
