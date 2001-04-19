Matrix in deal with the UK's Medical Research Council

Matrix Therapeutics has entered into a licensing and developmentagreement with the UK's Medical Research Council which will give Matrix global exclusive rights to develop and market products in the area of diagnosis of human papilloma virus infection and detection of cervical cancer covered by various patents and patent applications held by the MRC. The licence provides Matrix with access to enabling technologies developed and patented by the MRC which allow early detection of HPV infection before the development of pre-cancerous lesions. Matrix expects to move into the first clinical validation studies within the next 12 months.
