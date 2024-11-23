Max India Sets Up Carbamezapine Facility

Indian pharmaceutical company Max India has set up the first integrated carbamezapine manufacturing facility in the country, according to the Marketletter's sources. Hindustan Ciba-Geigy and Sarabhai Chemicals currently formulate carbamezapine, an antiepilepsy agent. However, Max India will be the first company to synthesize the drug from the basic stage, it is claimed.
The carbamezapine unit is part of Max India's multipurpose chemical synthesis facility in Karnataka in southern India, with an investment of 350 million rupees ($9.8 million). Trial production of the drug is underway and the company expects to commence commercial manufacture this month.
