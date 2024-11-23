MDR: Misunderstood Drug Resistance?

Since the coining of the phrase "multidrug resistance" in 1985 to describe experimental observation of cross resistance to various structurally-unrelated cytotoxic agents in animal tumor models, the phrase has taken on a second meaning among many scientists, and some clinicians, perhaps better described as "misunderstood drug resistance," said Stanley Kaye, professor of medical oncology at the department of medical oncology, University of Glasgow, UK, at the 19th Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Lisbon, Portugal, last month.
This situation arose, said Prof Kaye, from the clinical observation in cancer patients treated with chemotherapy of resistance to a wide range of cytotoxic drugs (either primary or acquired) which was thought to be due to a common mechanism, namely high levels of P-glycoprotein expression. However, he noted, the weight of evidence from clinical studies, at least in solid tumors, would indicate that this is not the case.
Resistance to cytotoxic agents is attributed to the expression of P-glycoprotein, which is found in many human tumors and normal tissues. The protein is coded by the gene mdr-1. P-glycoprotein acts as an energy-dependent membrane bound efflux pump in resistant tumor cells, which pumps out natural cytotoxic products resulting in the cell being resistant to the effects of these drugs. This mechanism, said Prof Kaye, does not appear to play a role in the resistance of tumor cells to platinum-based cytotoxic compounds and drugs, such as some doxorubicin analoges which do not use P-glycoprotein as a substrate, "contrary to the belief of some clinicians."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze