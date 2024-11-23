Medarex' MDX-210 In Breast Cancer

Medarex has presented data from two of its onging Phase I/II trials of MDX-210, which reveal promising activity in late-stage breast cancer patients. All patients enrolled into the studies had failed multiple courses of other anticancer regimens.

In a US study, patients were treated with multiple doses of MDX-210 in combination with G-CSF. Of 12 patients treated with a six-week course of the drug, three showed regression or stabilization of disease and went on to a second course, two patients reported relief of bone pain, one patient showed shrinkage in a lymph node metastasis, and another patient experienced significant bone marrow metastasis clearance which removed her dependency on transfusions.

A European study tested various doses of MDX-210 in a single-dose regimen with G-CSF. This study found that around one third of patients experienced stabilization of disease over a 60-day follow-up period. Larger Phase II trials of MDX-210 in advanced breast cancer patients should begin in the very near future, according to Medarex.