Medeva Ends Chiese MDI Tie-Up

UK pharmaceutical company Medeva and Chiese Farmaceutici of Italy have agreed mutually to end their 1994 agreement, which gave Medeva exclusive US distribution rights to the multi-dose dry-powder inhaler Pulvinal, a product currently under development for use with salbutamol and beclamethasone.
Medeva said that the regulatory requirements in the USA for registration of generic medicines in dry powder inhalers remain under review and are resulting in longer development timetables than it had originally envisaged. Chiese will progress development of the product itself.
Medeva stressed that this does not affect its plans to market a dry-powder inhaler in the UK and Europe. A license for the first of these products has recently been granted in the UK (Marketletter July 15), and the launch is scheduled for the first half of 1997, according to Medeva.
