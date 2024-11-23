Medeva/SmithKline Vaccine Alliance

Medeva and SmithKline Beecham have signed an agreement to form an alliance in the development, manufacture and marketing of vaccines for various diseases.

Medeva, which acquired the human vaccine rights to the 69kDa acellular pertussis vaccine component as part of its acquisition of Wellcome's human vaccine business in 1991, has licensed the rights to 69kDa to SmithKline Beecham. The protein is expected to be a key component in a new-generation pertussis vaccine and is contained in the vaccine SmithKline will be launching in Europe and the USA. Royalties will be paid to Medeva by SmithKline and by sublicensees, subject to minimum payments.

The companies have further agreed to codevelop and comarket in the UK new combined vaccines containing diphtheria-tetanus/pertussis and Hemophilus influenzae type B, and other nonspecified vaccines produced by the firms.