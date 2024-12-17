MedImmune Starts HPV Vaccine Trials

MedImmune has started enrollment into a Phase I trial of a vaccine forthe prevention of human papillomavirus-associated diseases of the genital tract. MedImmune claims that this is the first example of a vaccine to prevent HPV disease entering clinical development.
Other HPV vaccines, most notably Cantab's TA-GW (Marketletter December 9, 1996), are being developed in the first instance for the treatment of various forms of HPV infection, although prevention trials are planned for the future.
MedImmune's vaccine candidate, called MEDI-501, consists of the HPV-11 L1 capsid protein which self-assembles into non-infectious virus-like particles. Patient enrollment in the placebo-controlled, dose-escalating trial has already begun and results are expected within about 12 months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze