The MedTech Conference brings top industry executives and thousands of global innovators together in Toronto.

Organised by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), a medtech association that leads the effort to advance medical technology in order to achieve healthier lives and healthier economies around the world. AdvaMed advocates globally for the highest ethical standards and patient access to safe, effective and innovative medical technologies that save and improve lives.

The medical technology event features world-class speakers, a cross-cutting educational program, networking and presentations of next-level technology.