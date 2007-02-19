Mexico's pharma agenda: protected data, patents

Mexico's national drug industry association (Canifarma) is to pursue an agenda of promoting data confidentiality and patent protection, according to a report in the country's Reforma newspaper. The decision was taken by Carlos Abelleyra, the president-elect of the Canifarma, who takes office next month.

Local reports indicate that Mr Abelleyra, who is also the president of the Mexican subsidiary of US drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, intends to "open the debate" between foreign research-based drugmakers in the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF) and the local generic producers of the National Association of Drug Manufacturers (ANAFAM).

Canifarma 60th anniversary