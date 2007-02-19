Mexico's pharma agenda: protected data, patents

Mexico's national drug industry association (Canifarma) is to pursue an agenda of promoting data confidentiality and patent protection, according to a report in the country's Reforma newspaper. The decision was taken by Carlos Abelleyra, the president-elect of the Canifarma, who takes office next month.
Local reports indicate that Mr Abelleyra, who is also the president of the Mexican subsidiary of US drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, intends to "open the debate" between foreign research-based drugmakers in the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF) and the local generic producers of the National Association of Drug Manufacturers (ANAFAM).
Canifarma 60th anniversary
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze