MGI Pharma And Dainippon Collaborate

Further to a six-month option granted by MGI Pharma to Japanese firm Dainippon Pharmaceutical earlier this year relating to MGI's acylfulvenes (Marketletter May 8), Dainippon has been granted exclusive rights in Japan to the product. Under the terms of the deal, MGI will receive $12 million in milestone payments during the precommercial phase and will supply Dainippon with bulk drug substance.

Acylfulvenes have potential to become effective anticancer therapies, according to MGI. In animal studies, these compounds have been shown to be unusually effective against cancer of the lung, breast, colon and skin. An Investigational New Drug application was filed in the USA in September. Human testing of the compounds should start before the end of this year.