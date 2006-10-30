Millipore enters human stem cell market with SCS deal

USA-based life sciences technology provider Millipore has signed an exclusive agreement to develop and market Stem Cell Sciences' serum-free media for the growth of human embryonic stem cells. The defined media will be the first product available in the industry that offers improved methods for growing hESCs without the need for animal serum, according to the companies.

Millipore noted that, by eliminating the need for serum, researchers can generate improved experimental results by avoiding interference from animal products in the media, which will improve the ease of use and reliability in growing hESCs. The lack of animal-free, defined media for growing hESCs has been an important technical hurdle in enabling researchers to advance their understanding of the therapeutic value of stem cells, it said.

Under the terms of the deal, Millipore will manufacture, market and sell the new media under the brand name HEScGRO Embryonic Stem Cell Medium and will pay undisclosed royalties on all future sales. The accord builds on the successful collaboration between the two firms signed in 2005 to commercialize media for the growth of mouse embryonic cells. Millipore's ESGRO Complete is the leading product used by researchers today for mouse stem cell experimentation.