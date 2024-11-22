MIXED FEELINGS ON THAI PATENT BILL

Under pressure particularly from the USA, the government in Thailand has now prepared a draft of its proposed Patent Act (no 2) BE 2535 (1992) which, as far as the international pharmaceutical industry is concerned, has been greeted with mixed feelings.
Overall, the draft appears to comply with most of US Trade Representative Carla Hills' demands, and should avoid Thai-land being subjected to punitive action under Special 301 of the US trade law. A particular requirement of Thailand's patent legislation was that it should cover pharmaceuticals, food, drinks, biotechnology and agricultural machinery.
As far as the drug sector is concerned, the draft includes a 20-year patent term provision and the possibility to claim for damages in the event of patent violations. And it clarifies the situation on "local working," in that it refers to the possibility of compulsory licensing if the patent has not been applied without legitimate reason, or that no product manufactured under the patent is sold in the domestic market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze