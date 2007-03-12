MNCs in Serbia move for "transparency"

Multinational pharmaceutical companies operating in Serbia have signed a letter of intent on the formation of an association to promote transparency in the industry, as well as to encourage improvement of Serb people's health and citizens' quality of life.

Th letter was signed by AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Cilag, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis and Schering-Plough. The members of the future association said that they were ready to cooperate with state institutions and non-government organizations in an effort to improve public health in Serbia.

They also stated that they wanted to maintain the highest level of transparency possible in relations between state institutions and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, as well as to establish a code of business ethics for all pharmaceutical companies in Serbia.