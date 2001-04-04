MNCs tell UK govt of animal activism concerns

Five multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers have written to UK HomeSecretary Jack Straw about their concerns at the escalating problem of violence from animal rights activists in the UK, according to Trevor Jones, director general of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
Speaking at the launch of the ABPI's Annual Review (see also page 11), Prof Jones said he had received letters from the research directors of five leading research-based multinationals, although he declined to identify the companies. He added that a number of Japanese firms which were considering establishing research facilities in the UK had also noted their concerns.
"It would be a disaster for the country if companies decided that vital research into new medicines would have to be conducted abroad because of the unacceptable actions of a few extremists," said Prof Jones, adding that he believed the campaign was the work of no more than 20 activists, organized into six to eight cells.
