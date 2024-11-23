Moldovan Wine-For-Drugs Deal Goes Sour

Moldova's parliament has rejected a barter deal between a Belgiandrugmaker and the Ministry of Agriculture, under which Moldova was to get $1 million worth of medicines in exchange for wine supplies.
The government issued a special decree ordering Dacia Felix, a prime supplier of dry and sparkling wines to the CIS and Baltic states, to see the contract through. The problem arose because 65% of Moldovan wine exports go to Russian cities, and the western markets are still unknown territory. The government jumped at the chance to expand deliveries to Europe, and tasters for the Belgian company set about selecting the finest wines, until the parliament asked why top national vintages in the barter deal would fetch only half the prices they would in Russia or Ukraine, while the prices of the drugs on offer were high.
The deal has been put on hold and will be investigated by the senior law officer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze