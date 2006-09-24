Monthly Boniva raises treatment compliance

Swiss drug major Roche says that data from the ongoing MOBILE (Monthly Oral iBandronate in LadiEs) study, shows that osteoporosis patients receiving a monthly administration of Boniva (ibandronate sodium), the agent it is co-developing with the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, were 25% more likely to maintain treatment compliance than those taking weekly bisphosphonates.
Lead investigator Stuart Silverman, a clinical professor of medicine and rheumatology at Cedars-Sinai/UCLA, in the USA, said that bisphosphonates can reduce the risk of fractures with continued use. Dr Silverman added that "the greater [treatment] persistence seen with once-monthly compared to once-weekly bisphosphonates is encouraging, particularly because the findings were consistent across two large and robust US claims databases."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze