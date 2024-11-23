More Companies Enter Generics

BASF is following Hoechst and Bayer, who have acquired interests in US generics companies (Marketletters passim), in expanding its generics activities. Its pharmaceutical subsidiary Knoll has taken over a package of 80 drug marketing approvals from Hexal Pharma of Germany.
The Knoll generics package is centered on cardiovascular system and central nervous system products. Knoll also has an option on a further 80 generic products developed by Hexal and for which marketing approval is expected within the next two years.
Udo Lekler of Knoll said the aim is to set up an independent distribution system, with the target of achieving sales volume of at least 100 million Deutschemarks ($65.3 million) in three or four years. The range of some 160 generic products in all is to be expanded markedly.
