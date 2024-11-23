More "Guilty Pleas" From Japan

Hot on the heels of guilty pleas by Green Cross executives in the HIVcontaminated blood (Marketletters passim), comes the admission by former Japanese Health and Welfare Ministry vice minister Nobuharu Okamitsu (and by MHW official Sigeru Chatani) of accepting bribes relating to the construction of subsidized nursing homes.
Also pleading guilty was Hiroshi Koyama, the former head of a welfare business group, who allegedly bribed the two officials. He is suspected of giving 160 million yen ($484,860) to Mr Okamitsu and 10 million yen to Mr Chatani.
